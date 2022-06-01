Other States

Enforcement Directorate attaches Popular Front of India accounts in money laundering case

Volunteers of Popular Front of India take out a procession in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu
PTI New Delhi June 01, 2022 18:45 IST
Updated: June 01, 2022 19:01 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached at least 33 bank accounts of Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and a linked organisation called Rehab India Foundation as part of an anti-money laundering investigation against them, officials said on June 1.

The accounts hold more than ₹68 lakh. The orders have been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the officials said.

They said 23 accounts of the Popular Front of India (PFI) having ₹59,12,051 and 10 of Rehab India Foundation having ₹9,50,030 have been attached.

The Islamist organisation was formed in 2006 in Kerala and is headquartered in Delhi.

