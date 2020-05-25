Coronavirus | Punjab sees 21 fresh COVID-19 cases

CHANDIGARH

25 May 2020 20:59 IST

16 of them are reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar districts.

Punjab recorded 21 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Monday taking the tally to 2,081, according to an official statement.

The Health Department said the major chunk of them, 10 and 6, were reported from Amritsar and Jalandhar districts respectively. The active cases are 128 and 1,913 patients have so far been cured, it added.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said State government has provided free treatment to more than 49,189 patients during the lockdown in the empanelled hospitals under the “Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojna”.

He said 726 patients underwent heart surgeries, 19,867 dialysis, 1,512 cancer treatment and 996 elderly patients have got joint replacement.