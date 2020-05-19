Other States

Punjab records 22 COVID-19 cases, one more death

State has achieved 78% recovery rate, says Health Minister

Punjab recorded 22 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported one more death taking the tally to 38, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 2,002 on May 19. The patient who died was from Pathankot. The Health department said the major chunk of the new cases, 19, were reported from the Ludhiana district. The active cases are 322 and 1,642 patients have so far been cured, it said.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said Punjab has achieved 78% recovery rate. “The State is well prepared to battle the pandemic under which 1,57,13,789 persons have been screened by teams of Health department in April. Of this, 9,593 were found to have symptoms and referred for further management and sampling,” he said.

Mr. Sidhu said of the 4,218 returnees from Nanded, 1,252 turned positive. “All of them have been declared cured and sent to their homes. The majority of the cases are from outside,” he said.

In the Union Territory – Chandigarh, three cases surfaced taking the tally to 199.

