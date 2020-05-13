Punjab sees 37 COVID-19 cases, one more death

Punjab recorded 37 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported one more death taking the tally to 32, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 1,914 on May 12. The patient who died was from the Amritsar district. The Health department said the major chunk of cases, 16 and nine, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The active cases are 1,711 and 171 patients have so far been cured, it added.

In the Union Territory – Chandigarh, six cases surfaced taking the tally to 187.