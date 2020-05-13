Other States

Punjab sees 37 COVID-19 cases, one more death

Punjab recorded 37 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and reported one more death taking the tally to 32, according to an official statement.

The number of positive cases has reached 1,914 on May 12. The patient who died was from the Amritsar district. The Health department said the major chunk of cases, 16 and nine, were reported from Ludhiana and Jalandhar districts respectively. The active cases are 1,711 and 171 patients have so far been cured, it added.

In the Union Territory – Chandigarh, six cases surfaced taking the tally to 187.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 3:44:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/punjab-sees-37-covid-19-cases-one-more-death/article31569638.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY