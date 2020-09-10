Complaint filed against actor Kangana Ranaut

Mumbai

Advocate complainant says she has defamed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

A complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut for using defamatory language against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

It was filed on September 9 at the Vikhroli police station as soon as the actor made a video addressing the CM when she learnt about the demolition being carried out in her bungalow by the Shiv Sena-run Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. At 4 p.m., Ms. Ranaut uploaded a video on Facebook and Twitter in which she says, “Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, you along with film mafia have taken revenge by demolishing my house? Today, you broke my house, tomorrow your arrogance will crumble. Thus is the wheel of time, never constant.”

Soon thereafter, she posted videos of demolition work at her house on Facebook and wrote, “Come Udhav Thackeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless.”

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Dalvi of the Vikhroli police station told The Hindu that a non cognisable complaint was registered yesterday by an advocate practising at the Bombay High Court.

Advocate Nitin Mane’s complaint says, “The actor has defamed the CM by linking him with the film mafia” and seeks a First Information Report to be registered against her under Section 499 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code.”