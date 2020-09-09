Undue importance being given to Kangana’s remarks: Sharad Pawar

Undue importance is being attached to the statements made by Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday without naming her.
He said people are not taking her remarks seriously.
The former Union minister also said that he does not take seriously the threat calls he received earlier this week.
Ms. Ranaut waded into controversy after she recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said she feared the city Police more than the “movie mafia“.
“We are giving undue importance to those making such statements. We will have to see what influence such statements have on the people at large,” Mr. Pawar told reporters.
“In my opinion, people do not take seriously (such statements),” the veteran leader said.
Mr. Pawar said the people of Maharashtra and Mumbai have “years of experience” of how the State and city’s police work.
“They (people) know the performance of the police. And hence, we need not pay heed to what one says,” he added.
Asked about the threat calls he received, Mr. Pawar said, “I have just been given the record of threat calls I received and from where those were made.
“I have received calls in the past too. We don’t take it seriously,” the leader added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath