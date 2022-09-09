AAP promises six guarantees in run-up to Himachal Assembly poll

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann speaks during a public meeting, in Mandi on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

In the run-up to the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh, due later his year, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday extended what it termed “six guarantees”, including jobs for all youth, unemployment allowance, an advisory board for traders, end of “inspector rule”, and corruption-free administration.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia addressed a rally in Mandi seeking a chance to form the next government instead of the traditional political parties in the State.

“By playing musical chairs, the traditional parties have mercilessly plundered the wealth of the State. These political parties have connived with each other to shield their misdeeds and the real sufferers have been the people and State, which have lagged in progress and prosperity,” Mr. Mann said, promising “six guarantees” to the people.

The Chief Minister said that AAP is a product of revolution and the vision of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He said that the ‘broom’, the symbol of the AAP, symbolises cleanliness, adding that the party was going to clean the dirt in the political system. Mr. Mann further said that people must support the movement for the well-being of the country and its people.

Separately, at Balichowki in Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jair Ram Thakur said that during the last 75 years, unprecedented development had been ensured in every field and the State had emerged as a model for other States of the country. “The State has made remarkable progress in many areas, including health, education, roads, food grains production, fruit production, per capita income, and 100% electrification,” he said, addressing a public rally.

“Development of every section and every area has been ensured in the State with the welfare schemes of the Bharatiya Janta Party-led State government and the financial support of the Central government during the last four-and-a-half years,” he added.