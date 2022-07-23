Kejriwal, Mann to visit Himachal on July 24

Nikhil M Babu July 23, 2022 22:25 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann during a joint press conference. File. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

With the Assembly election in Himachal Pradesh due later this year, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will visit the State on Monday to induct about 5,000 office-bearers, the party said. The office-bearers are scheduled to take oath in the presence of AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal in Solan, as per party leaders. After Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was heading the party in the State, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate, the party has not been proceeding in full steam with election preparations in the State. In June, senior party leader Manish Sisodia had announced new office-bearers of the State unit, which will be led by Surjit Singh Thakur. The AAP had dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit in April after its State president and many other leaders left the party and joined the BJP.



