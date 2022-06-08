AAP announces new office bearers of Himachal Pradesh unit

Staff Reporter June 08, 2022 14:11 IST

After the AAP dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit in April when many leaders left the party to join the BJP, the party has announced new office bearers to the state unit.

“Aam Aadmi Party is continuously getting stronger in Himachal Pradesh. People across villages of Himachal are being attracted by the Kejriwal Model and joining the Aam Aadmi Party,” said Manish Sisodia. | Photo Credit: PTI

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Tuesday announced new office bearers of its Himachal Pradesh unit, which will be led by Surjit Singh Thakur. In April, the AAP had dissolved its Himachal Pradesh unit after its state president and many other leaders left the party and joined the BJP. Also Read AAP, Congress raise poll pitch in Himachal Pradesh “Aam Aadmi Party is continuously getting stronger in Himachal Pradesh. People across villages of Himachal are being attracted by the Kejriwal Model and joining the Aam Aadmi Party. In Himachal, the Aam Aadmi Party has formed a new team and organisation to further strengthen its roots in the state,” said Mr. Sisodia. Mr. Sisodia said that ahead of formation of the new team, AAP workers reached out to 3,615 gram panchayats across the state and spoke to people to get an understanding of their issues. Also Read BJP doing 'politics of riots', AAP of providing quality education: Manish Sisodia in Himachal Pradesh “Everywhere, it was evident in conversations that people across state are irked with traditional parties BJP and Congress. Both parties did nothing while being in power and now people have lost trust in them,” he added.



