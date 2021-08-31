Morning Digest | Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America's longest war; Farmers threaten to lay siege to mini-Secretariat at Karnal, and more

31 August 2021 08:21 IST

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The United States completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan late Monday, ending America’s longest war and closing a chapter in military history likely to be remembered for colossal failures, unfulfilled promises and a frantic final exit that cost the lives of more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members, some barely older than the war.

The United Nations Security Council, under the current Presidency of India, on Monday, August 30, 2021, adopted a resolution on the situation in Afghanistan, demanding that the war-torn country not be used to threaten or attack any nation or shelter terrorists.

Private hospitals picked up only 9.4% of the COVID vaccines — Covishield and Covaxin — between May 1 and August 17, though 25% of the doses were allotted

A week after the Government of India cancelled all existing visas for Afghan nationals wanting to travel to India, and instituted the “e-visa only” system after reports that Taliban gunmen had stolen many passports, the sole Indian visa agency has denied any passports have been lost or misplaced.

In an indicator of the diminishing role of vaccines in preventing transmission of the coronavirus, a little over 25% of the fully vaccinated healthcare workers of a Delhi hospital contracted a fresh or ‘breakthrough’ infection. None of the nearly 600 vaccine recipients, however, reportedly required hospitalisation.

India will support “all efforts” to restart the peace process between Israel and Palestine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla conveyed to the UN Security Council meeting on Monday which also witnessed tabling of an important resolution on Afghanistan.

Kashmiri Pandits celebrated ‘Janmashtami’, birthday of Lord Krishna, with religious fervour in Srinagar on Monday and took out ‘rath yatras’ for the first time in north Kashmir’s Handwara district.

Haryana farmer unions on Monday held a meeting in Karnal to demand registration of cases against the officials responsible for the lathicharge on the farmers this past weekend and ₹25 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the farmer who allegedly died due to the injuries sustained during the police action, among other things.

Schools for classes 9 to 12, colleges and polytechnics will reopen in Tamil Nadu as planned from September 1, while beaches will be closed to the public on Sundays and no public display of religious festivities, including for Vinayagar Chathurthi, will be allowed, the State government announced on Monday.

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the operation of 75 Vande Bharat trains, the Ministry of Railways has floated tenders for manufacturing 58 rakes, each comprising 16 coaches. Tenders have already been floated for making 44 rakes.

The new-look Jallianwala Bagh memorial that Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation on August 28 was a distortion of history of the site where British troops massacred Indians on April 13, 1919, historians said on Monday.

Over a period, the number of women associated with hand-spinning of yarns for Pashmina shawls has dwindled significantly in Kashmir, but a rare initiative to double the wages and ensure round-the-year orders is likely to see the re-engagement of women artisans in a critical production process of the world-famous hand-made shawls.

The Supreme Court has held that the power of the State to pass an externment order or a direction barring certain people entry to specified areas should be exercised only in “exceptional cases”.

After nearly a week of cases outweighing recoveries, Maharashtra rallied again to see a trend reversal as 4,696 patients were discharged on Monday against a comparatively surge of 3,741 new COVID-19 cases.