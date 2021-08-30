Haryana farmer unions threaten indefinite siege to Karnal mini-Secretariat

They demand dismissal of official responsible for ordering lathicharge

Haryana farmer unions on Monday held a meeting in Karnal to demand registration of cases against the officials responsible for the lathicharge on the farmers this past weekend and ₹25 lakh compensation to the next of kin of the farmer who allegedly died due to the injuries sustained during the police action, among other things.

The unions threatened to lay indefinite siege to Karnal mini-Secretariat in case their demands were not met till September 6.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, addressing the meeting, alleged that the government had unleashed violence on farmers holding peaceful protests and caused injuries to 40 people, including serious injuries to 11. The unions demanded government job to the next of kin of Sushil Kajal, who allegedly died due to the injuries and ₹2 lakh each for the injured farmers.

Barbaric and illegal instructions

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, in a press statement, said if the Manohar Lal government did not dismiss the official responsible for ordering the lathicharge immediately and take stringent action against him, it can only be assumed that the official was acting on the instructions from elsewhere.

“It is utterly shocking that the Chief Minister is choosing to brush aside the barbaric and illegal instructions as only a wrong choice of words. It once again clearly reiterates what we have been saying, which is that the Manohar Lal-Chautala government is at war with its own people,” said the press statement.