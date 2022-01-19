Writer Channaveer Kanavi battling COVID-19 complications in Hubballi hospital

A file photo of Prof. Giraddi Govindraj, Prof. G.S. Amur and Channaveer Kanavi in Dharwad.

19 January 2022 11:17 IST

Condition deteriorates, 93-year-old is on oxygen support

There was a mild deterioration in the health condition of veteran writer Channaveer Kanavi, who was admitted to SDM hospital in Hubballi following COVID-19 complications. Doctors increased his antibiotic intake following a rise in his procalcitonin levels.

Oxygen intake for the 93-year-old writer was increased. He is on non-re-breather mask support with 8 litres of oxygen per minute. Other treatment is in progress as per the standard protocol, according to the hospital.

