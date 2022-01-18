Holiday for classes in Hassan, Alur taluks

Hassan records highest TPR in State

The Hassan district administration has declared three days holiday for classes one to IX in Hassan and Alur taluks of the district, considering the increasing number of COVID-19 cases among students. Hassan reported 288 cases among students and Alur reported 161 cases.

Excise Minister K. Gopalaiah, who is also Minister in charge of the district, told the media that the decision was taken in the interest of students. It was necessary to avoid the spread of infection.

The administration has taken all other measures necessary to tackle the situation, he said. As many as nine COVID Care Centres had been opened in the district. The tahsildars and taluk health officers had been instructed to be prepared to face any eventuality.

The Minister held a meeting with senior officers and people’s representatives on tackling the spread of the pandemic. Hassan reported the highest test positivity rate among the districts in the State. The positivity rate in Hassan, as per the test results of Monday, stood at 32.93%. Every day, the Health and Family Welfare Department has been conducting over 5,000 tests. The positivity rate among the samples taken for RAT was 23.74 % and those for RT-PCR was 39.75%.

Fresh cases

Hassan district reported 1,527 fresh cases and two deaths on Tuesday. With that, the total deaths reached 1,387 and active cases increased to 6,466. As many as nine people are in the intensive care unit.

Among the fresh cases, Hassan taluk reported 769, Channarayapatna 177, Arkalgud 163, Alur 86, Arsikere 101, Belur 71, Holenarasipur 113, Sakaleshpur 46, and one case was from other district.