October 13, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST

1. In a late night development, I-T raids were conducted on the residence of R. Ambikapathy, vice-president of Karnataka State Contractors’ Association and president of BBMP Contractors’ Association, and his wife Ashwathamma, a former councillor. This is learnt to have led to a recovery of a large cache of money. The association had made allegations of 40% commission against the previous BJP government.

2. Shivamogga police have booked a suo motocase against former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa for his alleged provocative speech during a protest in Shivamogga on October 12.

3. Kriya Madhyama is releasing Vishavatti Suduvalli, looking at the issue of communalisation and distortion of history. Retired vice-chancellor of Akkamahadevi Women University Prof. Sabiha Bhoomigowda will release the book. Prof. S.G. Siddaramaiah, writer, and Dr. P.T. Srinivasa Nayaka, Principal, Government Arts College, Bengaluru, will be the chief guests. The event will be held in Bapuji auditorium, Government Arts College, near Visvesvaraya Metro Station, at 4.30 p.m.

4. Book Brahma and Navakarnataka Publications are releasing the book titled Irada Iruvina Thavu. Film director P. Seshadri, writer and poet M.R. Dattatri will be the chief guests. The programme will be held on Book Brahma premises, 3rd floor, R.K. Complex, KSSIDC Compound, Electronic City, First Phase, at 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

From south Karnataka

1. Mahisha Dasara Committee to hold Mahisha Utsava at Town Hall while prohibitory orders are in place in Mysuru and at Chamundi Hills.

2. Valedictory of Yuva Sambhrama, a week-long cultural event in which over 12,000 students from 400 colleges took part.

From north Karnataka

1. Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje will inaugurate the administrative building and residential quarters of Krishi Vigyan Kendra of Indian Council of Agriculture Research at Kawadimatti in Yadgir district at 11 a.m.

2. Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil will inaugurate a job fair at Sedam in Kalaburagi district.

From coastal Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner directs Muzrai temples to individually auction festival stalls during the Navaratri instead of authorising one person to distribute stalls. Muslims Varthakara Sangha opposes allotment of stalls to only Hindus.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories Attibele fire | The dark side of fireworks