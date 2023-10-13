HamberMenu
Shivamogga Police book case against K.S. Eshwarappa for provocative speech

Mr. Eshwarappa said that if the Hindus had decided to take revenge for the murder of Hindu activist Harsha, they could have cut off many heads

October 13, 2023 09:58 am | Updated 10:05 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Shivamogga Police have booked a suo moto case against former minister and BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa for his alleged provocative speech during a BJP protest meeting held in Shivamogga on October 12.

Shivamogga

Jayanagar Police in the city registered the case late in the evening on October 12. Shivamogga SP G.K. Mithun Kumar informed The Hindu that the case had been registered suo moto.

Mr. Eshwarappa, addressing the gathering at the protest meeting against the Congress government held on Balraj Urs Road, said that if the Hindus had decided to take revenge for the murder of Hindu activist Harsha, they could have cut off many heads. He shared the dais with Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, Shikaripur MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Shivamogga MLA S.N. Channabasappa, MLC Bharathi Shetty among others.

The case has been booked on charges of promoting enmity between different groups (153a of IPC) and causing intentional insults with the intent to provoke others to commit offences (504 of the IPC).

Karnataka

