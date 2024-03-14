March 14, 2024 11:29 am | Updated 11:29 am IST

1. Amidst drinking water crisis, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) will today launch Save Water Campaign and apps related to ground water and water conservation. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar to inaugurate the campaign and launch apps.

2. A day after BJP announced its first list of 20 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, all eyes are on some leaders who missed their chance. In particular focus is on K.S. Eshwarappa who was pinning hopes on his son K.E. Kanthesh getting a ticket from Haveri. How the party will placate the leader remains to be seen. In Mysuru, Pratap Simmha has missed his chance and in his place scion of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has been given the ticket. Mr. Yaduveer and cardiologist Dr. C.N. Manjunath (fielded in Bengaluru Rural) are expected to formally join the BJP today.

3. Congress is holding a meeting in New Delhi today and tomorrow to finalise its second list of candidates. The list is expected to be announced tomorrow.

4. Karnataka State Centre of the Institution of Engineers (India) is organising the National Safety Day lecture programme on the topic “Safety for a sustainable future” by S. Ramamoorthy, CEO, MProjects Group. World Engineering Day for Sustainable Development lecture will be on the topic “Engineering solutions for sustainable development” by Prof S.H. Jangamshetti, Vice-Chancellor, Haveri University, Haveri. The programme will be held on the Centre’s premises, No. 3, Dr B R Ambedkar Veedhi, opposite Indian Express, at 5.30 p.m.

5. Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Bengaluru, is organising a team quiz on Science and Technology, for ITI and polytechnic students, 10.30 a.m. Valedictory of Engineering Fair 2024 will be held with Prof. Aveek Bid, Professor, Department of Physics, Indian Institute of Science, as chief guest. The programme will be held at VITM premises on Kasturba Road, at 3.30 p.m.

6. B.N.M. Institute of Technology is organising the Intellectual Property Right Conclave 2024 today. Dr. Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Jain (Deemed-to-be University), will be the chief guest. Dr. Ramesh Chandra Panda, founder, Wegrow Pvt Ltd, Bhubaneshwar, Odisha, will be the guest of honour. The conclave will be held in Mathrushree Sushila Devi R. Maanay Auditorium, Institute premises, 27th Cross, 12th Main Road, Banashankari 2nd stage, at 10 a.m.

7. Stage Bengaluru will present a comedy Kannada drama “Muddannana promotion prasanga” today. The play, produced by Rajendra Karanth and directed by Ashok Ninasam, will be staged in Wadia Hall, Indian Institute of World Culture, Basavanagudi, at 7.20 p.m.

From north Karnataka

Guarantee beneficiaries’ conference will be held in Raichur. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Raichur district In-charge Minister Sharan Prakash Patil will address the gathering.

From south Karnataka

1. Walkathon and cyclothon to mark World Kidney Day, organised by the Department of Urology and Nephrology, K.R. Hospital, in Mysuru.

2. District Legal Services Authority in Chamarajanagar to celebrate International Women’s Day.

