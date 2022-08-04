Top news developments in Karnataka on August 4, 2022

Home Minister Amith Shah with State BJP president Nalin Kumar Katil in New Delhi on August 3, 2022. Mr. Shah is participating in the third edition of “Sankal Se Siddi” programme being organised by the CII in Bengaluru today. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 04, 2022 11:00 IST

Here are the key news developments to watch out for from Karnataka today

1. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is participating in the third edition of “Sankal Se Siddi” programme being organised by the CII in collaboration with Union Ministry of Culture, Taj West End at 11 a.m.

2. The Department of Civil Defence, Home Guards, Fire and Emergency Services and State Disaster Management Directorate are jointly organising ‘Har Ghar Tiranga campaign’ to commemorate the 75th Independence Day. Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, will be participating in the event which will be held in front of Vidhana Soudha, East Entrance, from 11 a.m. onwards.

3. Bangalore University, Cultural Committee will commemorate the 75th Independence Day celebrations by organising inter-departmental cultural competitions on the Independence Movement. Dr. Jayakar S.M., Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University will inaugurate the event which will be held at Prof. K. Venkatagiri Gowda Auditorium, Jnanabharathi Campus, Bangalore University.

4. The Advocates’ Association, Bengaluru, is organising a farewell programme in honour of Justice P. Krishna Bhat, Judge High Court of Karnataka. Justice Alok Aradhe, acting Chief Justice, High Court of Karnataka will be the chief guest at the event. It will be held at High Court AAB Hall No.2 from 3.15 p.m. onwards.

5. Insurance Corporation Pensioners’ Association is holding a gate meeting and demonstrations by LIC Pensioners to urge the LIC management to approach the government of India for an early notification on increase in family pension to insurance family pensioners from the existing 15% to 30%. The protest demonstration will be held at LIC of India, Divisional Office -1, Jeevan Prakash, J.C. Road from 1.30 p.m. onwards.

6. IPC India is organising a Roundtable to talk about how IPC is helping OEMs, EMS, PCB manufacturers, and suppliers build electronics better over the past decade. The briefing will also focus on how India is poised to become a global manufacturing hub and offers vast opportunities. It will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Kensington Hall, Taj M.G Road.

7. Narayana Health City is organising the inaugural programme of an all new Radiation Oncology facility at Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre. The facility will be inaugurated by Dr. K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education. The programme will be held at Mazumdar Shaw Medical Centre premises, Narayana Health City from 11.45 a.m. onwards.

From North Karnataka

1. Public Works Minister C.C. Patil is holding a meeting of senior officers in Ballari for reviewing his Department’s progress.

2. Bidar district administration is holding a bicycle jatha as part of the celebrations of 75 years of India’s Independence.

3. Press meet by Backward Classes Welfare Association on the alleged injustice in land allotment at IT Tech Park in Hubballi.

From South Karnataka

1. The district administration in Mysuru, Mandya and Kodagu are set to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains in the region.

2. KSCA is launching Maharaja’s T20 Trophy.

3. Aam Aadmi Party to inaugurate its new office in Mysuru and public outreach program.

4. Orthopaedics Association will hold a public awareness rally and campaign to mark the World Bones and Joints Day.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Advocates across Dakshina Kannada will stage protests in front of courts seeking withdrawal of recent amendments made to Birth and Registration Act.