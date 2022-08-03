Karnataka

Karnataka government publishes ward-wise reservation list

A week after the Supreme Court directed the Karnataka government to publish a ward-wise reservation list to facilitate the State Election Commission for initiating the constitution of local bodies within a reasonable time frame, the State government published late on Wednesday night a ward-wise reservation list.

On July 28, the court had directed the State government to publish the ward-wise reservation list for the 243 wards to hold the much delayed civic polls.

The break-up is follows: General: 65, General (Women): 65, Backward Classes A: 34, Backward Classes B: 8, Backward Classes A (Women) 31, Backward Classes B (Women): 8, SC: 14, SC: (Woman): 14, ST: 2, ST: (Women): 2.


