August 17, 2023 12:10 pm | Updated 12:11 pm IST

1. Traffic on National Highway 4 disrupted after a gas tanker met with an accident near Dharwad. Police to clear the road by afternoon.

2. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy inaugurated farmers’ helpline centre and a State-level workshop on crop survey at Agriculture Commissioner’s office this morning.

3. G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (G20-DIA) summit to support and recognize innovative digital technologies developed by start-ups from G20 countries and beyond, and to showcase cutting-edge digital solutions, was inaugurated this morning at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.

4. Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood is inaugurating two outlets in Bengaluru under One Station One Product at Cantonment and Krantiveera Sangoli Rayanna Railway Stations, at 4 p.m.

5. Kristu Jayanti College of Law is organizing the National Moot Court Competition. Justice K.G. Balakrishnan, former Chief Justice of India, will be the chief guest. The event was inaugurated at SKE Auditorium on the college campus at 9 a.m.

6. Department of Media Studies at CHRIST (Deemed to be University) is organizing an international seminar on ‘Ethnic Conflict and Women’. Set against the backdrop of the recent ethnic upheaval in Manipur, the seminar aims to shed light on the distinct impact of ethnic conflicts on women. It is being held today from 10 a.m. o 4.30 p.m. in the Bannerghatta Road campus. The keynote speaker is Dr. Fernand de Varennes, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues.

From south Karnataka

1. Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and Krishnaraja MLA Srivatsa to launch construction of Samudaya Bhavan in J.P. Nagar.

2. Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Welfare Committee to felicitate progressive farmers.

From north Karnataka

Dalita Sangharsha Samithi to protest in Yadgir against actor Upendra for his allegedly anti-Dalit remarks.

