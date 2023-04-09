Top news developments in Karnataka on April 9, 2023

April 09, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST

1. The BJP Parliamentary Board is meeting in New Delhi this evening to deliberate on the selection of party candidates for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections.

2. Sri Ramotsava music programmes continue at various venues across Bengaluru:

a) Vocal concert by Priya Sisters, Sri Ramaseva Mandali, Special Pandal, old Fort High School ground, Chamarajpet, from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

b) Vocal concert by Amrit Narayan and party, Sree Seshadripuram Rama Seva Samithi, Seshadripuram College premises, Nagappa Street, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

c) Vocal concert by Prince Rama Verma and party at Sri Vani Vidya Kendra, Basaveshwara Nagar, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

d) Sri Jayarama Sevamandali — Sri Rama Pattabhisheka, 8.30 a.m.; Sri Rama Rathotsava along the main roads of Jayanagar 8th Block, 6.30 p.m. onwards.

e) Natanam Dance Institute will present Bharatanatya by Cinchana N Iyengar at JSS Institutions premises, Jayanagar 8th Block, 6 p.m. onwards.

f) Bharatanatya by Lavanya Jamakhandi at Sri Krishnadevaraya Kalamandira, behind Chowdaiah Memorial Hall, 16th Cross, Vyalikaval, from 5 p.m.

From North Karnataka

1. BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia to inaugurate party media cell in Hubballi.

2. BJP workers from Kalaburagi Rural constituency to address media opposing party ticket to sitting MLA Basavaraj Mattimadu.

3. Chandrakant Natikar, Divisional president of Karnataka Madiga Samaj, to address media in Kalaburagi.

From South Karnataka

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Bandipur Tiger Reserve, which has completed 50 years as a Project Tiger reserve. He also had a brief interaction with the field staff of the tiger reserve.

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take part in the commemorative event to be held in Mysuru to mark 50 years of Project Tiger in India. The nation-wide tiger enumeration results of 2022 will also be released by the Prime Minister.

From Coastal Karnataka

1. Crisis in Sullia unit of the Dakshina Kannada Congress over the allocation of party ticket continues with the supporters of H. M. Nandakumar, a disappointed ticket aspirant, holding a public meeting at Nintikallu, near Sullia, to oppose the official candidature of G. Krishnappa. They are likely to announce the future course of action at the meeting. Earlier the supporters of Mr. Nandakumar had held two internal meetings and had staged a protest in this connection, 3 pm.

2. Four-lane work of Mangaluru Airport Road between Marakada and Airport Entry likely to get completed by May; work on the parallel bridge to the old one across Phalguni river gets completed

ADVERTISEMENT