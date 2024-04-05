April 05, 2024 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST

1. Scrutiny of nomination papers for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka going to polls on April 26 will be done today, following which the exact number of people in the fray will be known. Yesterday was the last day for filing nominations.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, who won last time as an independent candidate with the BJP’s support, will formally join the saffron party today. After much dilly-dallying, she had announced her decision to join the party recently. She had been unhappy over being denied ticket to contest from Mandya, which has been given to H.D. Kumaraswamy of the JD(S) as part of the understanding between the two coalition partners.

3. Several BJP central leaders campaigning in Karnataka. Union Minister Smriti Irani will be in Bengaluru. B.PAC is organising a discussion between her and Managing Trustee of B.PAC Revathy Ashok at Bangalore International Centre in Domlur.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Former JD(S) State president C.M. Ibrahim’s son Faiz will be joining the Congress party today. Mr. Ibrahim had quit the party, unhappy with the party joining hands with the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls. He was later expelled from JD(S). Congress is also holding a meeting with leaders from regions that go to polls in the second phase.

5. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok have been engaged in an argument on the State’s financial position, with the latter criticising what he called increasing debt burden and the former strongly defending his government’s perspective on revenue generation and spending.

6. In Mysuru, BJP candidate Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar will visit educational institutions, industrial units while Congress candidate Lakshman will campaign at Devaraja Market, Defense Food Research Laboratory and other places.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Congress will meet Veerashaiva Lingayat leaders in Dharwad in the wake of Dingaleshwar swami’s talk of “injustice to Lingayat leaders” by BJP candidate and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

8. Alternative Law Forum is organising a dialogue on “Politics of Love and Marriage”. Speakers include Keshara Mourya, Assistant Professor, Dr. Ambedkar Technological University, Murali Mohan Kati, Director, Baduku Centre for Livelihoods Learning, Samvada. Akkai Padmashali, gender and sexuality rights activist, and Mamatha Yajaman, women’s right activist. The programme will be held on the Alternative Law Forum’s premises, on Infantry Road, between 6.30p.m. and 8.30 p.m.

9. Katha Saritsaagara, the work of Somadeva in Sanskrit, translated to Kannada by Gorur Ramaswamy Iyengar, published by IBH Prakashana, was released this morning by Prof. Hampa Nagarajaiah.

ADVERTISEMENT

10. AMC Engineering College is organising a workshop that aims at spreading awareness about the importance of fostering innovation, design thinking, and entrepreneurship among school children and faculty. It will be held on the college premises on Bannerghatta Main Road, Kalkere, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

11. Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) is organising the inaugural ceremony of IIJS TRITIYA 2024 today. B. Govindan, Chairman, Bhima Jewellery, and Vinod Hayagriv, MD and Director, C. Krishniah Chetty Group, will participate as chief guests. The event will be held at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC), Innov8 Launchpad, Exhibition Hall 4, 10th Mile, Tumakuru Road, from 11.30 a.m. onwards.

12. Railway Ministry extends Vijayapura-Mangaluru Junction Express Special to Mangaluru Central from April 20.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.