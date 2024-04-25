April 25, 2024 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST

1. 14 constituencies are set to go to polls in Karnataka on April 26. Election Commission, as well as political parties, are making an all-out effort to ensure that maximum number of people turn up for voting, considering the poor turnout, especially in Bengaluru constituencies. In all, 33 urban constituencies included in this phase recorded below average turnout in the previous elections. These include 28 in BBMP, three in Mysuru, and one each in Mangaluru and Tumakuru. EC has initiated measures to ensure that the heatwave conditions do not affect voter turnout. A total of 2.88 crore persons are eligible to vote in the 14 constituencies, mostly in the southern and coastal parts of Karnataka.

2. With public campaigning for polls on April 26 coming to a close yesterday, today will be the day of door-to-door campaigning in the 14 constituencies.

3. Electioneering picks up in north Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 7. Congress begins preparations for Rahul Gandhi rally in Vijayapura on April 26. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a rally in Belagavi on April 28.

4. Several civil society groups continue to express their ire over “failure of ECI in enforcing constitutional integrity” by acting against “hate speeches”, including by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Earlier this week, civil society organisations submitted a complaint to the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, to demand immediate and strict action against Mr. Modi for his “divisive and hateful remarks” against the Muslim community during his election campaign in Rajasthan.

5. Tribals in Hunsur-Periyapatna belt rue that political parties have ignored their specific demands pertaining to rehabilitation and did not display interest during the election campaign, which concluded yesterday.

6. Sree Ramaseva Mandali will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Dr. Vidyabhushana and party at Fort High School ground in Chamarajpet from 6.30 p.m. to 9.30 p.m.

7. Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali will present a Carnatic vocal concert by Anagha Yogananda and party at Sri Jayarama Seva Mandali, 1st Main Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, at 6.30 p.m.

8. Avirata Harish Geleyara Balaga is organising the 60th edition of cultural celebrations today. Writer Baraguru Ramachandrappa will inaugurate. The programme will be held in Nayana auditorium, J.C. Road, at 5 p.m.

