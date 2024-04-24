Free benne dosa, free auto rides, and special discounts for voters in Bengaluru on polling day

April 24, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

To encourage voting, many establishments in Bengaluru, including restaurants, are offering goods and services for free or at a discounted price to those who vote in the Lok Sabha election on Friday.

The Nisarga Grand hotel on Nrupatunga Road will give benne (butter) dosa, ghee laddu, and juice to those who show their inked fingers on voting day under the ‘Vote maadi, oota maadi’ (cast your vote and have food) campaign. The hotel has done such campaigns for four (Assembly and Lok Sabha) elections since 2018.

“It is a sad thing that there was only 54% voting in Bengaluru during the last Lok Sabha elections. It is our right to vote in a democracy. As a part of our ongoing efforts to create awareness about this, some eateries are offering some food items like sweets and cakes either at a discounted price or for free, for those who display their inked fingers,” said P.C. Rao, president, Bruhat Bengaluru Hoteliers Association.

Free rides for senior citizens and differently abled voters

Transport aggregator app Rapido has teamed up with the Election Commission of India and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to extend free autorickshaw and cab rides to senior citizens and differently abled voters on Friday under the ‘SawaariZimmedariKi’ initiative. Voters can use the code ‘VOTENOW’ to avail themselves of these exclusive rides.

Apart from these offers, popular amusement park Wonderla, near Bidadi, has also announced a 15% discount on tickets to the park on April 26, 27, and 28 to those who show the indelible ink mark on their fingers.

‘Proactive for Her’, a women’s health clinic chain, has also announced a 10% off on all its services for voters on the election day.