April 25, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:42 am IST - HUBBALLI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which was granted six-day custody of the accused in the Neha Hiremath murder case on April 24, immediately began further investigation by taking the accused to the crime spot.

After the State Government decided to hand over the case to the CID, authorities swung into action and approached the First Additional Civil and JMFC court of Hubballi seeking custody of the accused for further questioning.

On April 24, the First Additional Civil and JMFC court granted six-day custody of the accused to the CID. The CID officials immediately went to the prison to take custody of Fayaz Khandunayak. After getting his custody, they took him to the campus of KLE Technological University in Hubballi where the murder took place.

On the university campus, some ABVP activists tried to lay siege to the vehicle in which the accused was brought to the spot. They entered into an altercation with the police and urged them to hand over the accused to them. They also said that the case should be transferred to the CBI for investigation. The police dispersed them.

NSUI protest

A large number of students staged a demonstration under the aegis of National Students Union of India (NSUI) in front of the entrance of KLE Technological University seeking justice for Neha.

They blocked the Hubballi-Dharwad Road and stopped Chigari buses to register their protest. They demanded death penalty to the accused at the earliest.

Rohit Ghodke, Rafiq Ali, Rohan Hipparagi, Vinay Pattanashetti, Rahul Beladadi and others submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajiv M.

At one point of time, the protesting students managed to open the main gate and enter the premises of the college. Before they could proceed further, they were intercepted and sent out of the campus.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala meets family of Neha Hiremath

AICC general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala met the family of Neha Hiremath at Bidnal in Hubballi and tried to console them. He told the family that the Congress party is with them in their hour of grief.

He said that their demand too is the death penalty for the heinous crime, and expressed the confidence that justice will be delivered within 90 days, as the State Government has decided to set up a special court.

Taking exception to attempts to politicise the incident, he urged the BJP to spare the family of Neha Hiremath and not do politics in the house where the family is yet to overcome the shock of losing its daughter.