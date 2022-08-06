Karnataka

Three storey building collapses in Bengaluru’s Mamulpet, none hurt

The patrolling police, along with the fire and emergency service personnel, rushed to the spot to cordon the area and later removed the debris with the help of JCBs. File Photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K
Special Correspondent Bengaluru August 06, 2022 14:46 IST
A three-storey building collapsed and goods worth around ₹50 lakh were destroyed in Mamulpet due to heavy rains in the early hours of Saturday, August 6. Fortunately, none were hurt in the incident.

The two upper portions of the building meant for residential purpose were vacant for the past many years while the ground floor was rented out to three shops, where around 20 people were working. Luckily, there were no casualties as the incident occurred in the wee hours when no one was around.

One of the owners of the shop complained that he had informed the others to repair the upper portion of the vacant building as the ceiling used to leak heavily whenever it rained. The shopkeepers had even sent notices to the owners in this regard, but in vain.

The incident occurred at around 3 a.m. when residents of the neighbouring buildings heard a heavy creaking sound and rushed out to notice the building crumbling down. The patrolling police, along with the fire and emergency service personnel, rushed to the spot to cordon the area and later removed the debris with the help of JCBs. There was little damaged to the adjacent building as the old building crashed straight down and did not fall on any surrounding structures, a police officer said.

The BBMP officials also visited the spot to take stock of the situation. It may be recalled that the BBMP, in an earlier building collapse incident, had assured to conduct audit of old buildings and give necessary directions. However, nothing has been done so far, a police officer added.

