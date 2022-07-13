Two killed in wall collapse close to NICE Road

Two persons were killed after a portion of a dilapidated building close to NICE Road on Mysuru Road collapsed on them on Wednesday. The duo is suspected to have gone near the wall to relieve themselves when the incident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Bala, 30, and Rajamani, 35, both residents of Valmikinagar near Chamarajpet. Bala was a mason by profession, while Rajamani worked as a flower vendor.

According to the police, the building was deserted a decade ago due to a property dispute between two companies.

The duo, along with two others [Thamanna and Koli] went to a bar and consumed alcohol, said the police.

Later, the two victims went near the building, and soon after, the wall collapsed on them. Thammanna and Koli called people for help.

The local people rushed to the spot and tried to rescue the duo stuck under the debris, but it was too late.

By the time the police arrived at the spot, the people had almost cleared the debris, but the duo were found dead, the police added.

The Byatarayanapura police have taken up a case of unnatural death and are investigating.