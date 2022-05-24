SWD wall collapses; 4 workers injured

Four workers were injured when a portion of the retaining wall of a storm-water drain (SWD) they were building collapsed on them in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Of the four, one of them, Kasim, 24, hailing from Kolkata, suffered an injury on his back and is being treated at a private hospital, while the remaining three sustained minor injuries, got treatment as outpatients and returned home, sources said.

Lokesh, Chief Engineer, in-charge of SWDs in the city, told The Hindu that the accident occurred when the labourers were building a concrete retention wall and closing the drain with concrete. “The labourers have put more concrete at a certain end, which led to an imbalance, and the portion of the wall collapsed and some of it fell on four labourers. One of them has suffered some major injuries, he is also stable. The other three have already returned home. Its a minor accident,” he said.

Last week, two contract labourers died while laying water pipes for a residential layout in Jnana Bharathi during heavy rain. They were allegedly forced to work overtime while it was raining and drowned in the pipe.