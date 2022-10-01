Shobha renews demand for full-fledged NIA office in Bengaluru

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje has met Home Minister Amit Shah and renewed the demand to set up a full-fledged National Investigation Agency (NIA) office in Bengaluru.

Ms. Karandlaje, who met Mr. Shah to thank him for handing over the investigation into the case of Praveen Nettaru, who was hacked to death in Dakshina Kannada, to NIA, also apprised him of “radical activities taking place in the coastal regions of Karnataka bordering Kerala” and appealed to him to augment NIA in Bengaluru.