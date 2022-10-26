Shivamogga police open fire at murder accused

A file photo of police at the Central Prison in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga police opened fire at a murder accused when he tried to escape after attacking police personnel near Harsha Fern Hospital on Wednesday October 26 morning. Police had taken the accused to recover the alleged weapon used to commit the crime.

Jabi, 23, who is named in 11 cases, was arrested on Tuesday October 25 in connection with the murder of Vijay, 37, at Venkatesh Nagar.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar informed mediapersons that the police had taken him near a canal behind Harsha Fern Hospital to recover the weapon allegedly used to commit the crime. Soon after getting hold of the weapon, Jabi allegedly tried to attack Roshan, a policeman escorting him. Roshan escaped with injuries.

“Jabi’s sudden act prompted Kumsi Police Inspector Harish Patel to open fire at him. The accused suffered a bullet injury on his leg. The police officer opened fire to protect his colleague and himself from the accused,” the SP said.

The injured are being treated in a hospital in Shivamogga.

Besides Jabi, the police have arrested Darshan, 21, and Karthik alias Katte Karthik, 21, in connection with the murder. Darshan is named in seven robbery cases and Karthik in three.

One more person from the group is absconding. “They took a gold chain from Vijay before stabbing him to death,” he added.