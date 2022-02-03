Saffron shawl row in Bhadravati college resolved: Principal

Sir M Vishweshwaraiah Government Arts & Commerce College in Bhadravati

Hassan

03 February 2022 13:35 IST

The principal of Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Government Arts and Commerce College in Bhadravati said the row over saffron shawls was resolved following a meeting with the students concerned

The principal of Sir M. Vishweshwaraiah Government Arts and Commerce College in Bhadravati said that the row over a section of students seeking permission to attend classes with saffron shawls had been resolved.

Eight students had attended class with shawls on February 2. They wanted that either they be allowed to attend classes wearing a shawl or Muslim girls be stopped from attending classes with scarves. Eight students had placed the demand in the college, which has 1,048 students.

Advertising

Advertising

Dr. M.G. Umashankar, the principal, told The Hindu on February 3 that the issue had been resolved after a meeting with the students. “There were only six to eight students, who came to college wearing saffron shawls. We convinced them that every student had to follow the uniform fixed by the college. Regarding the scarf, we told them that it was a statewide issue, the department would take a decision,” he said.

The principal said after the meeting, four students, who were convinced, attended the classes while the rest went out. “They wanted us to convince Muslim girls against wearing a scarf. I have told them that we will talk to their parents on this issue and try to convince them as well,” he said.

Of 165 Muslim girls in the college, a few girls attend classes wearing scarfs.