Mysuru-by-night is turning into the highlight of Dasara 2022, thanks to lights

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has illuminated major roads and circles of Mysuru for Dasara 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Awash with a million lights, Mysuru is astounding tourists and locals alike as they see the city in a new hue.

The Dasara illumination covers a stretch of 124 km this year besides 96 circles that have been tastefully lit up. The lights are on from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., providing ample time for the public to soak in the grandeur of the heritage city at leisure. Going by the initial response, it appears that the illumination is set to steal the Dasara thunder.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Limited has been vested with the responsibility of illuminating Mysuru. The Karnataka Government has released ₹4.5 crore exclusively for the purpose this year. Though work on putting up lights is yet to be completed, the bulk of the work has been completed. Roads are getting choked with people driving slowly along the illuminated streets to soak in the experience.

Office of the Divisional Railway Manager in Mysuru is among the buildings that have been illuminated for Dasara 2022. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Mysuru has over 200 heritage buildings spread across the city, but not all of them are in the public domain; many are private properties. But the monuments that have defined the cityscape and are known to be landmarks, have been illuminated. This includes the Chamaraja Circle adjoining the palace in the core heritage zone.

Open top bus will show all the illuminated buildings and roads

The route of the procession, or the Jamboo Savari, too has been illuminated with decorative motifs on either side of the road.

The heart of the city, including K.R.Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurvedic College Circle, Highway Circle, Bannimantap, Lalitha Mahal Palace, Devaraj Urs Road, LIC Millennium Circle, Ramaswamy Circle, Railway Station Circle, the Divisional Railway Office building, Mysuru railway station, Town Hall, MCC building, MUDA office, court premises, the Deputy Commissioner’s office, Crawford Hall, Oriental Research Institute are some of the buildings that have been illuminated.

KSTDC is operating Mysuru sightseeing on Ambaari (open top bus) from Hotel Mayura Hoysala. The route covers the bulk of the illuminated buildings and routes. Seats on Ambaari can be booked online on the KSTDC’s website (kstdc.co).