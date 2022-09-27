90 passengers take KSRTC temple tour package

City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath flagged off the Navaratri temple tour package introduced by the KSRTC in Mangaluru on Monday. The KSRTC introduced three green buses on the inaugural day. In all, more than 90 travellers made use of the package covering nine temples in and around the city. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Kamath said that the KSRTC officials have said that two more buses, if required, will be introduced on the tour. He asked senior citizens and others to make use of the package which will go on till October 5.

Dasara holiday declared for all schools

Dasara holiday has been declared for all primary and high schools in Dakshina Kannada from September 28 till October 10. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra has issued the order which said that students will, however, have to attend schools on October 2. The order is applicable to all government, government aided private and private schools.

Tiger dance competition at Nehru Maidan in city

Kudla Cultural Foundation will organise “Kudlada Pili Parba” (a tiger dance competition) at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on October 2. The competition will begin at 9 a.m. and will go on till midnight, according to Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, who is also a promoter of the event along with Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel. Each team will be given 20 minutes to perform. So far, 15 teams have registered, Mr. Kamath told presspersons. He said that seating arrangements will be made for 5,000 persons to watch the performance on a huge stage.