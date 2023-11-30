ADVERTISEMENT

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah promises to set up additional 188 Indira Canteens in 2023

November 30, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:55 pm IST - BENGALURU

Indira Canteens will be started in 225 wards in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

An Indira Canteen in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that additional 188 Indira Canteens will be opened in 2023 for catering food at subsidised prices for poor people in cities and towns.

After garlanding the statue of saint Kanakadasa at the Legislators’ Home in Bengaluru on November 30, he told mediapersons that Indira Canteens will be started in 225 wards of Bengaluru. Apart from this, he said, “Canteens will be started where it is necessary. Mobile canteens will be set up where there is shortage of space for Indira Canteens.”

He said Kanakadasa was a social reformer. He preached humanity through his literature. He was a universal man who worked hard to build an egalitarian society without discrimination. The saint composed many works.

Responding to a question about his meeting with MLA B.R. Patil, Mr Siddaramaiah said that Mr Patil had been persuaded to attend the winter session of the legislature.

On November 28, Aland MLA B.R. Patil wrote to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah asking him to order a probe into the charges made by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda against him about the work executed by Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited.

In his letter, Mr. Patil stated that Mr Krishna Byre Gowda had during the last session of the Assembly spoken in such a way that gave the impression that he (Mr. Patil) had given contracts for certain projects to KRIDL in exchange for bribes.

Mr Patil told reporters in Bengaluru that he would attend the legislature session starting on December 4 in Belagavi following instructions from the Chief Minister.

