Officials in Yadgir district told to tackle drought effectively

September 20, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - Yadgir

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur has said that a direction has been issued to the officials of departments concerned to tackle drought effectively and provide potable drinking water to affected villages and also wards under urban local bodies (ULBs) in the district.

He was addressing a press conference in Yadgir on Wednesday after chairing a review meeting where prime issues of drought and development works taken up under Nagarothana scheme were discussed.

Mr. Darshanapur said that 195 taluks have been declared as drought-hit in the State. Among these, 161 taluks have been hit severely, while 34 have been hit moderately.

“Of the six taluks in the district two, Shahapur and Wadagera, have reported severe condition of drought and four, Shorapur, Yadgir, Gurmitkal and Hunsagi, have been identified as moderately affected by drought,” he said.

“And, officials have been directed to launch immediate initiatives to mitigate drinking water problem as 21 villages in the district have been identified as problematic areas. Drinking water will be supplied to these villages by hiring private borewells. Also, pending works meant to provide drinking water to Gurmitkal town and 35 villages will be taken up at a cost of ₹1.60 crore from grants under Kalyan Karnataka Regional Development Board,” the Minister said.

He said that the district has a total of 410 reverse osmosis plants (ROPs) of which, 214 are functioning, while 50 have been scrapped. But, repairs to the remaining dysfunctional plants will be taken up by using 10% grants from the taluk panchayat concerned until the proposed grants of ₹2.70 crore for the purpose is released by the government.

He added that fodder in stock will last 41 weeks from today.

Crop loss

Standing crops in 1.66 lakh hectares have been reported lost. Compensation to farmers will be released based on the norms of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), he said and added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to the Union government seeking a change in the norms with a view to consider higher compensation for crop loss.

Meanwhile, KKRDB chairman Ajay Singh has submitted a proposal for taking up development works at a cost of ₹3,000 crore in the region and of this, works estimated at ₹303 crore will come up in Yadgir district. With ₹303 crore, social and non-social works under micro and macro schemes such as construction of schools, anganwadi centres, roads, culverts and other civil works will be taken up.

Nagarothana

The Minister said that he has advised the officers of urban local bodies concerned to take up development work under the third and fourth schemes of Nagarothana. He has asked them to ensure that the works are completed well within the time stipulated.

As per an instruction from the Chief Minister, Janata Darshan will be held at the district headquarters on September 25 to address grievances of the public. In the second phase, Janata Darshan will be held in each one of the taluks once in a fortnight.

The main road between Shahapur and Yadgir has turned bad due to monsoon rain. Therefore, repair work will be taken up soon, he said.

Earlier, at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela informed the Minister that there is a proposal to establish seven Indira Canteens across the district, as now there is only one running in Yadgir city.

Chief Executive Officer Garima Panwar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Sharanabasappa Koteppagol and other officers were present.