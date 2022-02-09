Hijab controversy: 4 cases over violent protests in Shivamogga

A protest by students in connection with the hijab controversy, in Shivamogga on February 8, 2022.

Hassan

09 February 2022 12:46 IST

Four people suffered injuries and a police vehicle was damaged

Shivamogga police have registered four cases with regard to incidents of stone-pelting and assault during the protests over hijab-saffron shawl row in the city on February 8. Four people were injured and a police vehicle was damaged during the protests.

Two students of Government First Grade College at Bapuji Nagar in Shivamogga suffered injuries during stone-pelting around 10.30 a.m. Kote police have registered the case on the charges of unlawful assembly and rioting, among others, against unknown persons. A construction worker, who resides in Basavanagudi, was assaulted by a group of 40 people near the college while he was on his way back home around 2 p.m. The accused scolded him and hit him. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case.

Shivamogga district administration clamped prohibitory orders in Shivamogga city on February 8 and 9 following incidents of stone-pelting during protests over the hijab controversy in college campuses, on February 8, 2022.

A police vehicle belonging to Vinoba Nagar Police Station was damaged in stone-pelting at Bapuji Nagar. Unknown persons threw stones at the vehicle around 1 p.m.

The police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, besides the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

In another incident, a group of people stopped a person, a resident of Tipu Nagar, on Kote Anjaneya Temple Road and assaulted him. He suffered injuries. Based on his complaint, the police registered a case.