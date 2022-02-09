Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai comments on hijab controversy in Karnataka

The girls’ education activist said that ‘refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying’

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai took to twitter on February 9 to comment on the hijab-saffron shawl controversy in Karnataka. The girls’ education activist said that ‘refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying’.

Karnataka has been witnessing a raging controversy where Muslim girls are not allowed into classrooms wearing hijab in some colleges, citing dress code, and a section of Hindu boys insist on wearing saffron shawls if hijabs are allowed in classrooms.

What started in Udupi district has now spread to colleges to other districts of Karnataka, creating law and order problems on some campuses.

Ms. Yousafzai, responding to these developments, tweeted, “Refusing to let girls go to school in their hijabs is horrifying. Objectification of women persists – for wearing less or more. Indian leaders must stop the marginalisation of Muslim women.”