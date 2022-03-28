Deve Gowda’s wife gets I-T notice; son fumes

JD(S) leader and former Minister H.D. Revanna | Photo Credit: The Hindu

March 28, 2022 16:48 IST

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna claims that only one political party is being targeted

Former Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Revanna has expressed anger over the Income Tax Department’s notice to his mother Chennamma Deve Gowda, who is the wife of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda.

“Have my parents made crores of rupees? Have we purchased any new property? Why is one political party being targeted,” he asked at a media conference in Hassan on March 28.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Revanna said his family owns land in Doddapura and Paduvalahippe in Hassan district. “We grow sugarcane. Let the officers conduct a drone survey of the land. Let them send a notice to me as well. We will submit our response as per the law,” he said.

Further alleging that the family was being targeted for political reasons, Mr. Revanna said people who looted hundreds of crores of rupees while serving in the RTO have joined politics after resigning from their jobs. “Why such people do not get notices from I-T? Why only one party is being targeted? This will not last long,” he said.

Mr. Revanna’s brother and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy said that the family had been transparent and there is no need to be bothered or anxious about the I-T notice. “Whatever answer needs to be given in response to the notice, we will give. I have told the same to Mr. Revanna. There is no need to use the notice as a political tool,” he said.

Family sources said that Ms. Chennamma owns agricultural land and is an income tax assessee. “She is not involved in any business activity. The land was registered in her name by Mr. Deve Gowda several decades ago, and that has been declared. The auditor will take care of the notice,” said a source in the family.