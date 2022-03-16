Anti-Corruption Bureau raids 18 government officials in Karnataka; 3 kg of sandalwood seized

The Hindu Bureau March 16, 2022 10:30 IST

Among the seized items were 3 kg of sandalwood logs from a Range Forest Officer in Bagalkot

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) is searching the premises of 18 government officials in Karnataka who are under the scanner in disproportionate assets cases. A team of around 100 ACB officials with 300 staff members turned up at 75 locations, including Bengaluru, Raichur and Gadag, to search the residences and offices of the officials. While the ACB is yet to reveal details of the operation and seizures, officials said that among the seized items were 3 kg of sandalwood logs from a Range Forest Officer in Bagalkot. In Bengaluru, the premises of J. Gnanendra Kumar, Additional Commissioner, Karnataka Road Safety Authority; Rakesh Kumar, Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Town Planning; and B.K. Shivakumar, Additional Director, Industries and commerce, were searched. The other officials under the scanner are Ramesh Kankatte, RFO, Yadgir district; Basavaraj Shekar Reddy Patil, Executive Engineer, Koujalagi division, Gokak; Basava Kumar S. Annigeri, shirastedar (registrar) in DC office, Gadag; Gopinath Malagi, project manager, Nirmiti Kendra, Vijayapura; Shivanand P. Sharanappa Khedagi, RFO, Badami; Manjunath, Assistant Commissioner; Ramanagaram; Srinivas, General Manager, Social Welfare Department; Maheshwarappa, District Environmental Officer, Davangere; Krishnan A.E., Agricultural Produce & Livestock Market Committee (APMC) in Haveri; Chaluvaraj, Excise Inspector, Gundlupet taluk; Girish, Assistant Engineer, National Highway sub-division; Balakrishna H.N., Inspector, Vijayanagara Police Station, Mysuru; Gavirangappa, Public Works Department, Chikkamagaluru; Ashok Reddy Patil, AEE, Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Ltd., Devadurga, Raichur; and Daya Sunder Raju, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation, Dakshina Kannada.



