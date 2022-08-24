Former Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao claims he was told to join BJP

BJP government in Karnataka is yet to accept his resignation even one year after the Indian Police Service officer applied for voluntary retirement

The Hindu Bureau belagavi
August 24, 2022 10:19 IST

A file photo of AAP Karnataka vice-president Bhaskar Rao (2nd from right) addressing mediapersons in Hubballi. Bhaskar Rao served as an officer of the Indian Police Service (IPS) for 32 years, which included a posting as commissioner of Bengaluru city. | Photo Credit: Kiran Bakale

“I was told to join the BJP after my retirement, but I chose to join the AAP,” Bhaskar Rao, former IPS officer and Karnataka AAP vice-president, claimed in Bagalkot on August 23.

He told journalists that some BJP leaders had asked him to join their party, assuring him that ‘there would be no problems after that’. “However, I joined the AAP as I liked its functioning.”

He added, “The BJP government in Karnataka has not accepted his resignation even one year after I submitted an application for voluntary retirement. I suspect that they have not accepted the resignation as that would mean I remain a government employee. If I become actively involved in AAP activities, they can fix me in some case, and prevent me from wo4rking in the opposition.”

He claimed that several officers were planning to quit and join politics. “If we reveal their names, the government could create trouble for them,” he said. “The government is corrupt. People in power are demanding 40-50% commission. That is why officers with self-respect are willing to resign. They can not continue serving in such a corrupt system,” he said.

