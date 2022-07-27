AAP being expanded by involving professionals, says Bhaskar Rao

Aam Aadmi Party vice-president and former Additional Director-General of Police Bhaskar Rao and AAP Dakshina Kannada district president Santosh Kamath (right) at a press conference in Mangaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

The Aam Aadmi Party is being expanded in the State by involving people from a cross section, including professionals, farmers, fishermen and autorickshaw drivers, said AAP vice-president and retired police officer Bhaskar Rao here on Tuesday.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Rao said that the State party unit earlier comprised a few people. Now, the party organisation is getting expanded not just in the city but also in the rural areas. Different wings of youth, women, farmers, fishermen and autorickshaw drivers are being formed. “The functioning of the party is getting diversified to reach out to people,” Mr. Rao said and added that the party will have a definite stand on prevailing issues, including moral policing.

Promising to bring out a change in the working style of the partymen, Mr. Rao said that the party workers are getting ready to handle responsibility placed on them by people.

Mr. Rao said that the undivided Dakshina Kannada has been plagued by radicalisation and polarisation. This has not just affected the economic growth of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts but has also destroyed the life of the youth of the region. The development of the two districts has been stunted.

Earlier, speaking to reporters in Udupi, Mr. Rao slammed the Congress and the BJP for fanning extreme radicalisation among vulnerable Muslims in the last one decade for their own political gain. The BJP is pursuing hardcore Hindutva ideology, while the Congress follows a pro-minority approach. The AAP follows the ideology of Sarva Dharma Samabhaava and involves people from across communities for the country’s development. The coastal region requires peace and not communal disturbance.