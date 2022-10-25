Following attack and murder in Shivamogga, Superintendent of Police tells residents not to panic

In the attack incident, the assailants, while leaving the spot, allegedly threatened family members of Harsha, a Hindutva activist who was murdered earlier this year

G T Sathish Hassan
October 25, 2022 12:42 IST

A file photo of the Central Prison in Shivamogga.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar has appealed to residents not to panic over crime incidents reported on Monday October 24 night.

Speaking to the mediapersons on Tuesday October 25, the officer said policemen had been deployed to avoid any untoward incident. CCTV footage was being examined to identify the assailants.

Prakash, a resident of Bharamappa Layout in Shivamogga, was attacked by three persons around 11.30 p.m. on Monday October 24 when he was standing in front of his house. The assailants came by bike. Prakash is undergoing treatment.

Threat to family of slain Hindutva activist Harsha

The assailants, while leaving the spot, allegedly threatened family members of Harsha, a Hindutva activist who was murdered earlier this year. Harsha’s sister Ashwini told mediapersons that the trio, who were fleeing after the attack on Prakash, threatened to attack her and her mother.

The Superintendent of Police spoke to members of Harsha’s family. “I have promised security to the family. Not only one family, we are here for the safety and security of all residents of Shivamogga. We will put up check-posts and deploy additional forces,” he said.

Who will come to Shivamogga if peace eludes this city? 
Traders, hoteliers and shopkeepers in Shivamogga are in distress over repeated disturbances that have prompted the district administration to impose prohibitory orders, restricting business in the city. | Video Credit: G T Sathish & Prakash Hassan

Unrelated incident

In an unrelated incident, Vijay, 37, was found murdered at Venkatesha Nagar in Shivamogga early on Monday October 24 morning. The police are investigating both the cases.

