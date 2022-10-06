Dasara 2022 illumination extended

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has illuminated major roads and circles of Mysuru for Dasara. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

Those who missed the Dasara illumination in Mysuru need not have to be disappointed, as the lighting that turned the city into a fairyland, thanks to the lavish illumination of roads, streets and the junctions, has been extended.

Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told The Hindu that the illumination has been extended till October 10. “The lighting may be further extended till October 15. In this regard, the Minister for Energy is going to speak to the Chief Minister for approval. An announcement will be made once we receive approval,” he said.

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said the Chief Minister has directed Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) to extend the illumination for the next 10 days, as the city continues to attract tourists even after the culmination of the festivities.

As people thronged the city to watch the Dasara celebrations, the roads were choked causing traffic jams, especially around the palace and the central business district, which were brilliantly illuminated.

A person who offers a service apartment in Mysuru said rooms are booked till this weekend. Tourist footfalls have continued post-Dasara, which has helped boost the tourism sector. Tourists, who had come for Dasara, have stayed back to go around the city, bringing the much-needed revenue to the industry.