A vibrant show of cultural diversity

47 tableaux in the finale of the Dasara celebrations make the procession one of the longest in recent years

A total of 47 tableaux – largest in recent years – made the annual cultural pageantry vibrant at the scaled up Dasara finale on Wednesday.

Though the fete in last two years was subdued, the procession confined to the palace vicinity had some tableaux. However, more tableaux were allowed this year as 2022 was a normal year for the celebrations, with the Jamboo Savari regaining its old glory and traversed on the usual route till Bannimantap with all accompaniments, making it one of the longest processions.

The Chamarajnagar tableau in Dasara procession in Mysuru on Wednesday represented a sculpture of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar who was brand ambassador for the district when he was alive. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

There was representation from 31 districts in the form of attractive tableaux besides 12 from the government departments and four from the Dasara tableaux sub-committee. They spoke about Karnataka’s rich cultural diversity as the crowds got to know many interesting things about the State and its cultural heritage and folk diversity.

The last participant of the procession exited the palace premises around 6 p.m.,As people thronged to watch the centuries-old tradition coming alive, it was observed that a lot of efforts were put in to make the procession grander and richer.

From temple architecture to wildlife, the tableaux represented various subjects, as the procession is the most prestigious platform for narrating tradition. Mandya showcased the temples present in the land of sugar. Anegundi betta, Kinnal toys and Anjanadri hills were part of the show from Koppal. The music legends of Karnataka were portrayed from Dharwad. Kambala, Hulivesha and Bhoota Kola were highlighted from Dakshina Kannada and they were very attractive. The rivers in Chickmagalur district was another theme of the tableau which was very well executed besides the tableaux from Ballari (Ballari Kote, Mincheri Gudda and Sri Durgamma temple), Hassan (Sri Channakeshava temple), Udupi (handloom saris), and Davangere (Santhebennur Pushkarini).

The piece from the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru highlighted about the speech and communication disorders and the services it offers.

The Tourism Department’s tableau showcased the monuments of Hampi and Belur. The tableau from the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama brought to light the benefits it offers to farmers and the public. The tableau from the University of Mysore narrated the 106 years of its journey. The Karnataka Milk Federation represented the milk revolution in Karnataka.

Folk artistes were elated this year as they got an opportunity to perform in the procession. The last two years had minimal participation of the folk troupes because of low-ley fete.

The artists performing Veeragase, Kamsale and Dollu Kunita were among the highlights as they performed strikingly. Nagari, Puja Kunita, Chili Pili Gombe, Kombu Kahale, Garudi Gombe and Chende Vadana were the other cultural and folk troupes that added colour to the procession.