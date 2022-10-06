Dasara festive fervour soaks coastal belt

A helicopter showering flower petals on Nava Durge idols during the first Dasara procession of the Sri Mahalakshmi Temple at Uchchila in Udupi district was the cynosure of all eyes

A helicopter showering flower petals on Nava Durge idols during the first Dasara procession of the Sri Mahalakshmi Temple at Uchchila in Udupi district was the cynosure of all eyes

The 10-day grand Dasara festive fervour which soaked the coastal belt, after a gap of two years, came to an end with thousands of people actively participating in Vijayadasami processions and car festivals at different temples. A helicopter showering flower petals on the Nava Durge idols during its first Dasara procession organised by the management of Sri Mahalakshmi Temple at Uchchila in Udupi district was the cynosure of all eyes.

The procession of the first Uchchila Dasara Utsava-2022 with many tableaux passed through Yermal, Padubidri, Hejmady, Muluru, Koppalangady before the idols were immersed in a grand manner in the Arabian Sea near Kaup Light House. Uchchila Dasara Utsava was an addition to the Navaratri celebrations of the coastal belt this year. The second most important temple for fishermen of the coastal region next only to Kula Mahastri Amma Temple at Bennekudru, the Mahalakshmi Temple is located on the flanks of National Highway 66 at Uchchila between Mangaluru and Udupi.

Musical orchestras were organised at different locations in Hejmady, Padubidri, Uchila and Kaup beach as part of cultural programmes. The Mangaluru Dasara and the Shobha Yatra of Nava Durga idols organised by the Kudroli Gokarnanatha Temple in Mangaluru attracted a huge crowd. The yatra which started from the temple with many tiger dancers, folk dance performers and tableaux passed through the central business district area before culminating at the temple after midnight. There were musical programmes en route . The procession passed through the newly built Brahmashree Narayana Guru Circle at Lady Hill.

The car festival of Mangaladevi Temple too attracted a large number of people with the chariot being pulled by hundreds of devotees. It passed through the newly constructed Mangaladevi Circle. The car festival at Kolluru Mookambika Temple in Udupi district witnessed participation of many from neighbouring Kerala.

Navaratri festivities were organised in a grand manner at Bappanadu Durgaparameshwari Temple, Polali Rajarajeshwari Temple, Kateel Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihitlu Bhagavathi Temple, Mandarthi Durgaparameshwari Temple and Kamalashile Durgaparamehwari Temple. There was “anna santharpane” (mass feeding) for visitors during all the Navaratri days in the temples of the region.