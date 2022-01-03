Karnataka

COVID-19: Karnataka Government to seek suggestions from experts

Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the suggestions would be discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on January 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 03 January 2022 11:47 IST
Updated: 03 January 2022 11:53 IST

Suggestions will be discussed in State Cabinet on January 6

In view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called a meeting with experts on January 4 to seek suggestions for containing the spread of the infection. The suggestions would be discussed in detail at a cabinet meeting on January 6.

Based on the experience of two COVID-19 waves, the government would take decisions which would not cause much inconvenience to the public in daily activities. On January 3, the government rolled out a vaccination programme for children in the 15-19 age group.

Advertising
Advertising

Asked about the opposition Congress launching padayatra on January 9 demanding implementation of the Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir project in the Cauvery basin, to cater to the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, Mr. Bommai said the government has been watching all developments.

Comments
More In Karnataka
Karnataka