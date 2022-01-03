Karnataka CM inaugurates vaccination drive for children in 15-18 age group

Children can visit any existing vaccination centre to get the vaccine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years at Moodalapalya BBMP school in Bengaluru on January 3, 2022.

Vaccine will be administered to students who have registered on the CoWIN portal, or through the school. Children can visit the school to register. They need to carry an identification document, like Aadhaar. Once you register, the vaccine will be administered immediately.

In BBMP-run schools, vaccine is available from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The vaccine is also available in other places. Children can visit any existing vaccination centre to get the vaccine.