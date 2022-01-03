Bengaluru

Karnataka CM inaugurates vaccination drive for children in 15-18 age group

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai at the inauguration of a vaccination drive for children in the 15-18 age group, at Moodalapalya BBMP school in Bengaluru on January 3, 2022.   | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated a vaccination drive for children aged between 15 and 18 years at Moodalapalya BBMP school in Bengaluru on January 3, 2022.

Vaccine will be administered to students who have registered on the CoWIN portal, or through the school. Children can visit the school to register. They need to carry an identification document, like Aadhaar. Once you register, the vaccine will be administered immediately.

In BBMP-run schools, vaccine is available from 9.30 a.m. to 12.30 p.m.

The vaccine is also available in other places. Children can visit any existing vaccination centre to get the vaccine.


