Karnataka reports 10 new cases of Omicron on January 2

Eight are from Bengaluru

Ten new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 were reported in Karnataka on January 2 taking the total number to 76.

Confirming this in a tweet on January 3 morning, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said, “...out of the 10 new cases, 5 have a history of international travel from U.S.A., Belgium and Dubai.”

While eight of the 10 are from Bengaluru, two are from Dharwad. These two (from Dharwad) are contacts of a COVID-19 positive patient who is part of a cluster.

While eight are fully vaccinated, one is 13-year-old and hence not eligible for vaccination. The vaccination details of one person are not available.