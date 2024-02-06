February 06, 2024 12:25 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - BENGALURU

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to all the members of Parliament (MPs) from Karnataka requesting them to take part in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest against the ‘financial atrocities committed by the Central Government on Kannadigas and Karnataka’.

Mr Siddaramaiah would lead the protest. All Congress legislators, Ministers and its lone MP D.K. Suresh would participate in the protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi at 11 a.m. on February 7. The State has given full-page advertisements in all major dailies about the ‘Delhi Chalo’ protest on February 7.

Out of 28 Lok Sabha MPs in Karnataka, 25 are from BJP, one each from Congress and JD(S). Sumalatha Ambareesh is an independent representing Mandya. The letter also went to Rajya Sabha members from Karnataka, including Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The Chief Minister, Congress MLAs and MLCs will leave for Delhi on February 6 to take part in the protest. On February 5, the State Government alleged injustice to Karnataka when it comes to release of funds.

In the letter to MPs, the Chief Minister said “The gross injustice in the distribution of tax share to Karnataka, neglect and delay in giving permission and assistance for various projects, are affecting the life of the people of the State. The elected representatives are aware of this. On behalf of all the people of Karnataka, I request you to participate in this agitation, and make it a success.”

The Chief Minister alleged that the Centre had not released funds for handling drought in Karnataka, and had not given the go-ahead for irrigation and drinking water projects in the State.

The CM said that the State has incurred a total loss of ₹1.87 lakh crore during the tenure of the 15th Finance Commission (2020-21 to 2025-26) due to declining Central grants, and urged that the situation be set right.

While replying in the Lok Sabha, Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Finance Ministry is acting on the directions of the Finance Commission, and the department cannot decide on the release of devolution funds to States.

