CM Bommai promises more jobs, funds, slew of projects for development of Kalyana Karnataka region

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai inspecting the parade during the Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav celebration at DAR grounds in Kalaburagi on Saturday, September 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

Listing a host of development initiatives taken in the past and announcing many more to be taken up in the next year for the development of Kalyana Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai reiterated his government’s commitment to the overall development of the region as part of its larger goal of fighting regional imbalances to create a more equitable Karnataka.

“Kalyana Karnataka is rich in natural and human resources. It has fertile land, minerals, major rivers and abundant human resources. There is no dearth of natural and human resources. But there is a lack of opportunities. My government is committed to addressing this core issue and is taking up many initiatives to create opportunities for the people of the region,” Mr. Bommai said after hoisting the national flag and flagging off Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at District Armed Reserve grounds in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

The event was organised to mark the liberation of the region from the Princely State of Hyderabad on September 17, 1948. The year-long celebrations will culminate next year, on September 17, 2023, to mark 75 years of the region’s liberation.

“No government in the past had released ₹1500 crores allocated for KKRDB (Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board) in the same year. But my government released the entire amount by end of January this year and action plans for the entire amount was approved. The works are underway. As I had promised from this dais on this day last year, I have increased the special grants for KKRDB from ₹1500 crores to ₹3000 crores and made budgetary allocations,” Mr. Bommai said.

Airports in Raichur, Koppal

Stressing the need to focus on health, education and industrialisation for effecting the fight against backwardness in the region, the Chief Minister said his government would commence the construction of airports in Raichur and Koppal this year to pave the way for massive investments and rapid industrialisation.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addressing the people after flagging off Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations at DAR grounds in Kalaburagi on Saturday, September 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

“The work on Raichur and Koppal airports will begin this year. The establishment of the pharmaceutical cluster in Yadgir district, textile parks in Raichur and Vijayapura and a toy manufacturing cluster in Koppal willl gather momentum. We have planned to build 2,100 new classrooms in the current academic year in the region and open them by June of next year.

“We have also planned to establish 68 PHCs (Primary Health Centres), upgrade 14 PHCs to CHCs (Community Health Centres) and 2,500 Anganwadis in the region within a year. The underdeveloped stretch between Bidar and Ballari via Kalaburagi and Raichur on Bidar-Srirangapattana National Highway would be developed into a four-lane sophisticated highway,” Mr. Bommai said, adding that the new industrial policy adopted by his government would pave the way for rapid industrialisation of Kalyana Karnataka as it was designed to attract huge investments for the region by offering tax and other concessions to investors.

Concerns of migration

Expressing deep concerns over the widespread migration, Mr. Bommai said that he was saddened to see the women carrying their babies and migrating to megacities in search of livelihood options.

“My government is making all efforts to check the migration by providing jobs at their native places. If the initiatives we have taken are implemented, the region would see a sea change on the economic front. With agriculture and industry flourishing, people would get jobs in their native places. For this to happen, the people’s representatives cutting across party lines must collectively work putting their politics aside,” Mr. Bommai said.

“The name of the region has been changed (from Hyderabad Karnataka) to Kalyana Karnataka. However, Kalyana Nadu (welfare state) is yet to be realised. I have announced so many programmes and projects for the region today. I will come up with a report card on their implementation when we celebrate the Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav on a grand note on this day next year,” Mr. Bommai said.