Cultural procession in Kalaburagi demonstrates State’s folk heritage

In the run-up to the launch of Kalyana Karnataka Amrit Mahotsav to mark the 75 years of the liberation of Kalyana Karnataka region from the Princely State of Hyderabad scheduled for Saturday, around 200 cultural activists divided into 24 troupes marched in a procession in Kalaburagi city on Thursday.

Flagged off by Dattatreya Patil Revoor, MLA for Gulbarga South and the Chairman of Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB), on the Nagareshwar School premises in Gujn area, the procession marched through the main road for an hour to reach Central Bus Stand. Umesh Jadhav, a Lok Sabha member from Kalaburagi, caught the attention by wearing the traditional woolen shawl locally known as Kambali and marching with the cultural performers.

The cultural activists arrived from different parts of the State, including Puja Dancers from Mandya, Veeragase troupe from Chikkamagaluru, Jaggalige performers from Dharwad, Tamate players from Bidar, Chande players from Raichur, Taserama Dol players from Ballari, Dollu players from Yadgir and Lambani dance, Khani Halgi, Dollu Kunita, Puravantike, Chittihalage Mela, Hejje Mela and Chilipili Gombe performers from Kalaburagi district, marched in the procession demonstrating their cultural performance throughout the procession.

The procession was organised by the Kalaburagi district administration in association with the Department of Kannada and Culture, Department of Public Instruction and KKRDB.

Young activists in the attire of freedom fighters from Kalaburagi, including Chandrashekhar Patil Mahagaon, Sardar Sharanagouda Inamdar, Dattatreya Rao Auradi, Vishwanath Reddi Mudnal, Jagannath Rao Chandriki, Vidhyadhar Guruji and Channabasappa Kulageri and others caught the attention of public in the procession.

There were a few tableaus in the procession that demonstrated the achievements of different government departments and displayed valuable information for the public. A replica of the Anubhava Mantapa, the first ever socio-religious Parliament founded by 12th-century social reformer Basaveshwara, was the cynosure of all eyes at the 5-km long procession.

Regional Commissioner and in-charge secretary of KKRDB Krishna Bajpai, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar, Kalaburagi City Municipal Corporation Commissioner Bhuvanesh Devidas Patil, KKRDB joint secretary Praveen Priya Devid, Kannada and Culture Deputy Director Dattappa Saganur, Kalyana Karnataka Utsav Committee Secretary Laxamn Dasti and others participated in the event.